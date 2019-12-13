Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Hensaw has again shown her zero tolerance for social vices, as she berates Nigerians fetching diesel tank.
Concise News reports that the diesel tanker fell along Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos in the early hours of Friday.
Some residents were seen at the scene fetching diesel with jerrycans.
Expressing her displeasure, Henshaw criticised the residents, saying Nigerians can never learn.
See her tweet below
See them…..
Not caring about their lives… fetching diesel from the tanker accident..
We never learn pic.twitter.com/RaCkTkCxPF
— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) December 13, 2019
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.