What I Must Achieve Before Death Comes – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye says he would not die until he had built a church auditorium as big as the city of Ibadan.

Concise reports that the respected cleric stated that this was revealed to him by God.

The father of four was delivering a sermon titled, ‘The Power of Inspiration’, on the third day of the Holy Ghost Congress 2019, at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Nigeria.

“If anybody tells you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God is going to build us the auditorium as big as Ibadan. Until that is done, I’m not going anywhere,” he declared.

Adeboye illustrated the importance of the spiritual ear with the story of the Redemption Camp, which has grown from a 100 metre by 50 metre auditorium to two large auditoriums with a combined sitting capacity of over 9 million people in a place that was a jungle.

According to him,” Prior to becoming the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, I was the head of Department of Mathematics at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria. I was living in a mansion with a two-bedroom guest quarters. I also had servants’ quarters with four bedrooms. All these were not part of the main house. But when I became the General Overseer, I had to live in a one-room apartment at Mushin.

“I left my wife and children in Ilorin to be in Lagos to work in the church. Due to my difficult living conditions at that time, I had to tidy up things before my family could join me.

“Before bringing them over, I went to God in prayers and explained the challenges I was facing to Him. I told God to build a house for me. Left to me I did not mind using the one-room apartment, but the thought of housing my entire family in one room posed a great challenge to me.

God’s response to me was, “Son, don’t ask for a house because I have decided to build you a city.’’

“That response was beyond what I could comprehend. After this encounter, I began to dream of a city where everybody would be a Christian; a city where there would be no molestation; a city where there would be no power failure or water shortages. God began to stretch my mind to see a city where His praises would fill every mouth.”

Furthermore, the 77-year-old lamented the current situation in Nigeria, stressing that the country needs a turnaround.

“There is no better time mankind needed a turnaround than now.

“If we ever needed a turnaround, there is no better time than now to experience it. We are all witnesses to all that have been happening in Nigeria.

“So, when the Lord assures of the great turnaround, He must have us in mind.

“In situations like ours, His people had always experienced great turnarounds all through the generations. He had done it before and He will do it again because he is the unchangeable changer,” Adeboye explained.

Meanwhile, the number of children born during the congress was 28; 16 boys 12 girls.