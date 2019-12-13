We Won’t Force Rohr To Pick Home-Based Players For Eagles – NFF

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will not be forced to pick players from the NigeriaProfessional Football League (NPFL), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have said.

Concise News had reported the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick as saying Rohr whose contract expires in June 2020 would only be handed an extension if he agrees to give more playing time to home-based players.

The NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire has, however, said Rohr is free to pick players from any part of the world to represent the Super Eagles.

According to Olajire, the Glass House would not interfere in the German tactician’s players’ selection for any match or competition.

“There’s nothing like imposing NPFL players on the coach,” he told Sports Extra on Friday. “He is at liberty to pick his players.”

Since he took over as the coach of the three-time African champions, Rohr has largely given playing time to a former FC IfeanyiUbah goalie Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Ezenwa played during the 2018 World Cup for Nigeria as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Eagles claimed the bronze medal.