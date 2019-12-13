Tonto Dikeh Attacked Over Photos Of Her Speaking At Conference

Some trolls have come for controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh after she shared a photo of herself speaking at a conference in Dubai, which they described as ‘staged one’.

Dikeh who has not seized to be in the news over time, attended a networking event alongside some of her friends and other attendees.

The mother of one excitingly took to her Instagram handle to share photos, some of which portrayed where she received certificate of attendance.

Among those Dikeh shared was one which she was presenting at the event, but some social media users took close looks at the photos and observed that she presented to empty chairs.

Dikeh has since then got tongues wagging on the platform.

See her post below

In the past few weeks, her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has caused lots of outrages, as she was in the news for reason or the other.

Just recently, a former national deputy secretary of the All Progressives Peoples Congress (APC) Timi Frank said he did not gift the actress a luxury wrist watch as claimed by her.

Tonto in an Instagram post said her big brother, Frank gifted her an AP wristwatch and an apartment for her son in Dubai.

In the video that accompanied the post, she said “when you’re big, you’re big, so my elder brother just gave me…wow…thank you.” .

But Frank has reportedly been telling close friends that he did not gift Tonto a luxury watch or an apartment.

The politician claimed that the actress took his watch and posted that he had gifted her without asking him first.