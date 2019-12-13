Tacha Sent Men To Kill Me, Blessing Okoro Claims

Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro has accused Tacha Akide of sending some people to kill her days after she dragged the former BBNaija housemate on Instagram.

Okoro had in a series of posts slammed Tacha, calling her insulting names.

But in an Instagram post on Friday, the blogger alleged that the reality TV star sent some men to attack her on her way out.

Sharing a photo of her slightly damaged car, Okoro claimed Tacha masterminded the attack.

