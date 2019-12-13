Tacha Sent Men To Kill Me, Blessing Okoro Claims

Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro has accused Tacha Akide of sending some people to kill her days after she dragged the former BBNaija housemate on Instagram.
Okoro had in a series of posts slammed Tacha, calling her insulting names.
But in an Instagram post on Friday, the blogger alleged that the reality TV star sent some men to attack her on her way out.
Sharing a photo of her slightly damaged car, Okoro claimed Tacha masterminded the attack.
See video below
Blessing CEO alleged Tacha sent hired assassins to kill her. pic.twitter.com/EZ3CXZbvue
— Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) December 13, 2019
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.