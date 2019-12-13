Super Eagles Coach Praises French Ligue 1 Nigerian Star

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, is impressed with the showing of Nigerian star, Josh Maja, in the French Ligue 1 so far, Concise News reports.

Maja, 20, was handed his first international match as the Super Eagles drew 2-2 with Ukraine in September 2019. The forward has scored five goals and had two assists in eight matches for the Les Girondins, making him one of the most decisive Nigerian players in Europe’s top five leagues.

He recently bagged a hat trick and assist in the 6-0 drubbing of Nimes on December 3 and is capable of playing in all three offensive positions.

”He was on our list of players to watch, he was already attracting our attention, although he was only playing in League One because our scouts were studying him closely from England,” Rohr told So Foot.

”He seized his chance with the various injuries of his teammates, and his hat-trick is part of the progression he displays.

“And when he arrived in Bordeaux, he was not alone: ​​there was another Nigerian, Samuel Kalu. So his integration, carried out in good working conditions and surrounded by a good staff, was facilitated.

”It could only move in the right direction. Above all he is quite versatile, on the offensive side: he can play at the three front positions, in a system with two or three attackers.”