Home » Super Eagles Coach Praises French Ligue 1 Nigerian Star

Super Eagles Coach Praises French Ligue 1 Nigerian Star

By - 5 hours ago
josh maja

Bordeaux’s Nigerian forward Josh Maja (R) vies with Guingamp’s Cameroonian defender Felix Eboa Eboa during the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) and En avant de Guingamp (EAG) on February 20, 2019 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, is impressed with the showing of Nigerian star, Josh Maja, in the French Ligue 1 so far, Concise News reports.

Maja, 20, was handed his first international match as the Super Eagles drew 2-2 with Ukraine in September 2019. The forward has scored five goals and had two assists in eight matches for the Les Girondins, making him one of the most decisive Nigerian players in Europe’s top five leagues.

He recently bagged a hat trick and assist in the 6-0 drubbing of Nimes on December 3 and is capable of playing in all three offensive positions.

”He was on our list of players to watch, he was already attracting our attention, although he was only playing in League One because our scouts were studying him closely from England,” Rohr told So Foot.

”He seized his chance with the various injuries of his teammates, and his hat-trick is part of the progression he displays.

“And when he arrived in Bordeaux, he was not alone: ​​there was another Nigerian, Samuel Kalu. So his integration, carried out in good working conditions and surrounded by a good staff, was facilitated.

”It could only move in the right direction. Above all he is quite versatile, on the offensive side: he can play at the three front positions, in a system with two or three attackers.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 