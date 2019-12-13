Super Eagles Coach Praises French Ligue 1 Nigerian Star

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, is impressed with the showing of Nigerian star, Josh Maja, in the French Ligue 1 so far, Concise News reports.
Maja, 20, was handed his first international match as the Super Eagles drew 2-2 with Ukraine in September 2019. The forward has scored five goals and had two assists in eight matches for the Les Girondins, making him one of the most decisive Nigerian players in Europe’s top five leagues.
He recently bagged a hat trick and assist in the 6-0 drubbing of Nimes on December 3 and is capable of playing in all three offensive positions.
”He was on our list of players to watch, he was already attracting our attention, although he was only playing in League One because our scouts were studying him closely from England,” Rohr told So Foot.
”He seized his chance with the various injuries of his teammates, and his hat-trick is part of the progression he displays.
“And when he arrived in Bordeaux, he was not alone: there was another Nigerian, Samuel Kalu. So his integration, carried out in good working conditions and surrounded by a good staff, was facilitated.
”It could only move in the right direction. Above all he is quite versatile, on the offensive side: he can play at the three front positions, in a system with two or three attackers.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.