Sowore: Sultan Reveals Likely Outcome Of Disobedience To Court Order

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has insinuated that Nigeria will not prosper through lawlessness amid wide condemnation of the rearrest of activist Omoyele Sowore by Department of State Services (DSS) in violation of a court order.

Abubakar, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, gave the warning Thursday at the 2019 fourth quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja.

“We must regularly obey and respect the laws of our land. We should never disregard the laws to avoid the consequences. If a court makes a judicial pronouncement on a particular matter, it should be obeyed to the letter,” the Sultan said.

“If you have any problem or disagree with the pronouncement, the next step is to appeal the pronouncement instead of disregarding or violating court judgments.”

The religious leader also said that “If you are served a court order and you deliberately refused to obey it because you are a governor, president or any influential person, then you are setting a dangerous precedent.”

He added that, “There’s no society that will prosper through lawlessness; citizens must be law-abiding so that we can achieve the desired development.”

Concise News understands that the meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council was themed: ‘Religion and Civil Authorities in Dialogue for Nation-Building.’

Operatives of the DSS rearrested the Sahara Reporters publisher at the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after his release by the agency on bail.

The DSS, it was learned, forcefully rearrested the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement after its operatives had clashed with supporters of Sowore inside the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the invasion of the court by operatives of the DSS.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this to reporters after he visited the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, on Wednesday, December 11.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday, 6 December, after the court had ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

The DSS had held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, two men standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since the court ordered their release on 4 October.

They were arrested in August over the planned Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.