Sexual Offences: Don’t Go After Black Men Alone, 50 Cent Tells Oprah Winfrey

American rapper, 50 Cent has called out television personality Oprah Winfrey, accusing her of only berating black men accused of sexual assaults while ignoring white men who are guilty of same.
Concise News understands that 50 Cent and Winfrey have had a long-standing feud after the latter reportedly criticised his lyrics.
The rapper questioned her on Instagram, after the news that Winfrey was to produce a #MeToo documentary about the allegations against record executive Russell Simmons.
According to a press release, the currently untitled film is said to be “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large”.
“No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this s*** is sad, “he added, continuing: “These documentaries are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”
View this post on Instagram
🤦♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife
