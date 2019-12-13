Sexual Offences: Don’t Go After Black Men Alone, 50 Cent Tells Oprah Winfrey

American rapper, 50 Cent has called out television personality Oprah Winfrey, accusing her of only berating black men accused of sexual assaults while ignoring white men who are guilty of same.

Concise News understands that 50 Cent and Winfrey have had a long-standing feud after the latter reportedly criticised his lyrics.

The rapper questioned her on Instagram, after the news that Winfrey was to produce a #MeToo documentary about the allegations against record executive Russell Simmons.

According to a press release, the currently untitled film is said to be “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large”.

50 Cent wrote “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” 50 Cent wrote, alongside a photo of both Winfrey and Simmons..

“No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this s*** is sad, “he added, continuing: “These documentaries are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”