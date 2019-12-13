SERAP Reveals What DSS Did To Sowore After AGF’s Directive

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that despite the directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to the Department of State Service (DSS) to forward Omoyele Sowore’s case file to its office, the secret police still interrogated the activist for more four hours on Thursday.

The advocacy group said that the interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Shiites.

Concise News had reported that on Wednesday Malami sent a letter to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office. In a statement on Friday by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, the minister said the directive was for speedy dispensation of justice.

Malami, who ordered the Federal Ministry of Justice to immediately take over the prosecution of all charges against Sowore, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), maintained that the Federal Government was committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

Reacting to the AGF’s directive in a statement on its official Twitter page on Friday, SERAP said the decision was not a take over because the AGF filed Sowore’s case.

The statement read: ”In spite of the directive of the AGF to take over the case the SSS subjected Sowore to a 4-hour interrogation yesterday (12/12/19). The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB and IMN which he vehemently denied.

”At Sowore’s instance a member of the legal defence team Mr. Abubakar Marshal witnessed the marathon interrogation. The plan of the SSS is to charge Sowore with terrorism in line with the unsubstituted allegations of presidential media aides.

”In view of the foregoing we urge the AGF to file a nolle prosequi motion without any further delay to end the macabre dance which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment.”