R.Kelly’s Ex-Wife To Sue TV Over Documentary, ‘Surviving Kelly 2’

For not seeking her permission before using clips from first ‘Surviving Kelly’ series in the trailer of the new ” Surviving Kelly 2″ , Andrea Lee Kelly, ex-wife to embattled American singer, R Kelly has vowed to sue Lifetime TV to court.

Concise News understands that the media house released the documentary follow-up on Wednesday.

The new series airing in three parts on Jan. 2, 3 and 4, examines the impact of the original series, which was the first broadcast in January 2019.

It also provides an update on the lengthy list of R. Kelly‘s legal battles.

But a statement released by Andrea’s representative reads “It was brought to Drea Kelly’s attention that [Surviving R. Kelly Part II] promotions, along with the introduction and various segments of the series portrays the likeness of Ms. Kelly despite her adamant requests and refusal to participate in said production.”

Andrea says she is angry at the media house especially aftet she received backlashes over her role in the first documentary, which the company did nothing in protecting her or any woman involved in it.

She also wants to make it clear that she has nothing to do with the new documentary.

Andrea also disclosed that she warned Lifetime to stay off her and her family in the new documentary and didn’t give them permission to use her voice, image or likeness in the new documentary.

According to Andrea, the trailer is misleading and “she has no involvement, did not approve any footage or stills of her likeness and is not actively promoting, nor consulting the follow-up series.”

She said that the production company reached out to her “children, immediate family members & associates, despite her request not to do so,” lacked “emotional support and conflict resolution assistance” for some of the on-film survivors, failed to provide proper aftercare and support for the survivors, and inadequate “security throughout the scope of the documentary’s screening and promotional tours.”