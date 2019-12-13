Oshiomhole Officially Welcomes Ize-Iyamu To APC In Benin

Despite the ban on political rallies in Edo State by the state government, National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has welcomed former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu into the ruling party.

Ize-Iyamu who defected to the APC officially in November was received by the former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, who represented Comrade Oshiomhole, at his residence in the state capital. A large crowd of supporters joined Ize-Iyamu in defecting to the APC.

Speaking on the defection, Comrade Oshiomhole said the rally was peaceful and Mr. Ize-Iyamu’s arrival has helped the party gain more supporters and strength in the forthcoming governorship elections.

“In spite of everything, APC had a successful rally that was peaceful and it achieved its purpose.

“As I stand here now, I am taller now than I was just yesterday because we have harvested to our party, people who were part of the foundation of the APC. Those who participated in the negotiation for the merger, not only have they returned home, they have also used their connection in the other party they were in, to move people who have always been on that side to come and join us.”

Comrade Oshiomhole added that “I hear some people are panicking that pastor is coming because he wants to take a ticket. I have become sick of this suspicion; my former deputy governor was appointed as the Director of Buhari campaign organisation and the governor alleged that the appointment means I am preparing him to take over from him. He is now appointed as chairman of NDDC and they claim it is all part of the plot.”