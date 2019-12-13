Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Dec. 13th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, December 13th, 2019.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday said the video portraying the killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists was real and not fake. IPOB’s Spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement also described the accusation of the Nigerian Army as unguarded, shameful and thoroughly unsubstantiated.

The Nigerian Senate is set to amend a bill seeking to restrict female officers to desk duties, make them apply before they get married and discipline those of them who get pregnant. Concise News understands the Red Chambers will also expunge the provisions of regulations 122, 123, 124, and 127 from the police act. While leading the debate on Thursday, Senator Ezenwa Oyewuchi (PDP-Imo East) said a review of the law showed these regulations reinforce gender discrimination.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians there would be no scarcity of petroleum products during the 2019 Yuletide season. Concise News learned that the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance on Thursday in Lagos State at the foundation laying event of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Tower.

Nigeria and Egypt will work to fight and eradicate terrorism in Africa, according to the Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi, Concise News reports. This news platform understands that Abdelfattah el-Sisi gave the assurance on Thursday as he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa taking place in Egypt.

The Senate on Thursday directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the recent invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS). The upper legislative chamber made the move during plenary following a point of order raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony, if state governors refuse to conclude negotiations and payment of the National Minimum Wage by December 31. Concise News reports that in a communique issued at the end of its meeting with state council chairmen on implementation of the National Minimum Wage, the union said there were currently three implementation categories in which all states fell into.

The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has ordered the arrest of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and has sentenced two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff for collecting the sum of N362 million as bribe. Justice Nathan Musa, the presiding judge, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to liaise with the International Police Organization, INTERPOL, to effect the arrest of the former minister.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has defended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his mentor is not a dictator and that he allows democracy even in his home. Bello made this known to State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has suspended the rally in Benin, Edo State, organised by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to receive Pastor Ize Iyamu and his supporters. Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Adamu at the Police headquarters, Abuja, the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shuaibu said the IG’s letter suspending the rally was communicated to the state government on Thursday night.

10. Arsenal Fight Back To Claim Europa League Last 32 Spot

Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege and make sure of a place in the Europa League last 32 as Group F winners on Thursday. Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka were on target in the space of three second-half minutes.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.