Nigerian Govt Reverses Suspension Of Turkish Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reversed the suspension of Turkish Airlines, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that the agency had suspended the Airlines from operating into the country due to persistent baggage delays.

According to the NCAA, the airline would remain suspended until it is ready to operate into Nigeria with the right aircraft size and bring passengers into the country together with their checked-in baggage.

”The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) wishes to extend its compliments to Turkish Airlines and also express its serious displeasure about the recent cases of not bringing passengers into Nigeria together with their checked-in baggage,” a letter from the NCAA read.

“These incidents, which has been going on for two weeks, has become so bad that the most recent flight arrived without 85% of passengers’ baggage onboard. Our Airport Authority have been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrive without their baggages.

“This issue has made passengers to carry out several mob actions at our airport and it is a great threat to our airport facilities

“In view of all these, and the series of meetings held with Turkish Airlines personnel, which did not yield any solution to the problem, the NCAA is therefore, left with no option than to direct Turkish Airline to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.

“If no remedial action is carried out by your airline, this suspension shall be effective from the 16th December, 2019.”

However, the acting Director-General of the NCAA, Abdullahi Sidi, while speaking journalists on Friday said the aviation authority is meeting with the airline’s management to push them to do the right thing.

According to Sidi, suspending the airline’s license will cause a lot of hardship for many Nigerians who have booked flights on the carrier.