Nigeria Announces When It Will Stop Importation Of Petrol

The Nigerian government has set a 2023 deadline to stop the importation of petrol into Africa’s number one oil-producing country.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, made this known while signing the Condensate refinery strategy programme Front End Engineering Design.

Kyari, who said that President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned that as an oil-producing country, Nigeria ought not to be importing petrol, said that the strategy was expected to deliver 20 million litres of Petrol when it is completed.

Meanwhile, the NNPC and its Joint Venture (JV) partners have signed the first basic 20-year term of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) for the NLNG Train 7.

The partners also penned 10-year term of GSAs for Trains 1, 2 and 3.

Concise News understands that the JV partners are Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG), Nigerian Agip Oil company Limited (NAOC) and Oando PLC.

Kyari said that the agreement signalled commitment of all to the gas project in the country.

According to him, with the agreement, the FID on train seven would be taken latest 20 December.

“The Train 7 project will ramp up NLNG’s production capacity from 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to around 30 MTPA,” he said.

“The project will form part of the investment of over19 billion dollars including the upstream scope of the NLNG value chain, thereby boosting the much needed FID profile of Nigeria.

“The project is anticipated to create over 10,000 new jobs during its construction phase and on completion help to further mop more gas that would have been flared and diversify the revenue portfolio of Nigeria.”