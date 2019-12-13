N-Power Beneficiaries Bemoan ‘Unfair’ Payment Tack

Batch A (2016) beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are worried about the non-payment of their October stipend, this online news medium observed.
Since payment commenced on Tuesday, N-Power graduate beneficiaries (around 500, 000 nationwide) have been confirming receipt of their N30,000 stipend.
Despite that, Concise discovered that Batch A beneficiaries only got paid their November stipend, while their Batch B colleagues have received for the months of October and November.
In fact, it was detected that Batch B beneficiaries – who were on-boarded in 2018 – were the early recipients of the stipend.
Those who were recruited into the programme in 2016 are referred to as Batch A volunteers. There are 200,000 pioneer beneficiaries in the first tranche of the Federal Government’s N-Power volunteer scheme.
Although the duration of their engagement expired last year, they were told to continue alongside the 300,000 Nigerian youths subsequently recruited.
However, at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries some days ago, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) stated that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed.
The real reason the Batch A beneficiaries’ October remuneration remain unpaid is unclear.
See some reactions below:
I must sincerely commend your selfless humanitarian services so far rendered especially in been fair n just in handling Npower. All Npower batch A volunteer only got Nov pay without Oct.Pls ma use your good office to address this.
Thank you in anticipation https://t.co/yFRy2NRhEC
— onyeka (@legendscot8) December 12, 2019
Good day, 2016 beneficiaries did not received their October stipend, what is happening?
— Humbe Fidelis (@FidelisHumbe) December 13, 2019
October stipend is yet to be paid ma… Happy birthday as you smiling some are in hardship and anguish
— ST Fran6 (@ogoh_francis) December 13, 2019
@Sadiya_farouq Asalamu alaykum ma,we the npower beneficiaries of 2016 batch A were only paid Nov., stipend. We do not know why that is so. Ma, we would be delighted to hear more details from u ma.
— Mamy💕 (@ms_summie) December 12, 2019
@npowerites NPOWER batch A has not receive their Oct stipend, Why?
— Ekuma Alphonsus Oko (@alphonsus_ekuma) December 12, 2019
Happy birthday Ma. But we batch A only received 1 month payment out of two months in Bayelsa State. Batch B received 2 months payment.
— Kolawole Oni (@KolawoleOni4) December 12, 2019
Well done for the stipend @npower_ng but I only received for November, 2019 ooo! Please dear Npower team @npower_ng @NSIP_NG @Sadiya_farouq , what about my October stipend?
— Mowoe Godfrey (@MowoeG) December 11, 2019
@npower_ng Any update about Batch A October Stipend? Una don chop am?
— Femi Stephen Orimafo (@femimafo22) December 13, 2019
@FMHDSD pls o our honourable Minister, God will always come to your help, kindly help the Npower 2016 beneficiaries, they are yet to receive their October stipend, only November was paid leaving October behind. I trust you will definately pay them.thanks and God bless.
— Akinkunmi Henry (@doctakins1) December 13, 2019
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.