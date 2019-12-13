N-Power Beneficiaries Bemoan ‘Unfair’ Payment Tack

Batch A (2016) beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are worried about the non-payment of their October stipend, this online news medium observed.

Since payment commenced on Tuesday, N-Power graduate beneficiaries (around 500, 000 nationwide) have been confirming receipt of their N30,000 stipend.

Despite that, Concise discovered that Batch A beneficiaries only got paid their November stipend, while their Batch B colleagues have received for the months of October and November.

In fact, it was detected that Batch B beneficiaries – who were on-boarded in 2018 – were the early recipients of the stipend.

Those who were recruited into the programme in 2016 are referred to as Batch A volunteers. There are 200,000 pioneer beneficiaries in the first tranche of the Federal Government’s N-Power volunteer scheme.

Although the duration of their engagement expired last year, they were told to continue alongside the 300,000 Nigerian youths subsequently recruited.

However, at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries some days ago, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) stated that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed.

The real reason the Batch A beneficiaries’ October remuneration remain unpaid is unclear.

See some reactions below:

I must sincerely commend your selfless humanitarian services so far rendered especially in been fair n just in handling Npower. All Npower batch A volunteer only got Nov pay without Oct.Pls ma use your good office to address this.

Thank you in anticipation https://t.co/yFRy2NRhEC — onyeka (@legendscot8) December 12, 2019

Good day, 2016 beneficiaries did not received their October stipend, what is happening? — Humbe Fidelis (@FidelisHumbe) December 13, 2019

October stipend is yet to be paid ma… Happy birthday as you smiling some are in hardship and anguish — ST Fran6 (@ogoh_francis) December 13, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq Asalamu alaykum ma,we the npower beneficiaries of 2016 batch A were only paid Nov., stipend. We do not know why that is so. Ma, we would be delighted to hear more details from u ma. — Mamy💕 (@ms_summie) December 12, 2019

@npowerites NPOWER batch A has not receive their Oct stipend, Why? — Ekuma Alphonsus Oko (@alphonsus_ekuma) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday Ma. But we batch A only received 1 month payment out of two months in Bayelsa State. Batch B received 2 months payment. — Kolawole Oni (@KolawoleOni4) December 12, 2019

Well done for the stipend @npower_ng but I only received for November, 2019 ooo! Please dear Npower team @npower_ng @NSIP_NG @Sadiya_farouq , what about my October stipend? — Mowoe Godfrey (@MowoeG) December 11, 2019

@npower_ng Any update about Batch A October Stipend? Una don chop am? — Femi Stephen Orimafo (@femimafo22) December 13, 2019