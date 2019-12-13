Latest N-Power News Today Friday 13th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday December 13th, 2019, on Concise.

N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries’ October Stipend ‘Withheld’

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have started receiving payment since Tuesday, Concise can confirm.

However, it was observed that only November payment was settled (N30,000) for the pioneer beneficiaries – the Batch A who were recruited in 2016.

Most of their colleagues who are Batch B received stipends for double months (October and November). A Batch B volunteer, Ademeso Temitope confirmed this to Concise.

The volunteers – numbering thousands – are being owed October stipend.

Why the government decided to pay November before October remains a riddle.

Earlier, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had promised last week that beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December. Read more here.

