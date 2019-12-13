Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Friday, December 13th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Friday December 13th, 2019.

Biafra: Viral Video Of Soldiers’ Execution Not Doctored, IPOB Tells Army

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday said the video showing the killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists was real and not fake.

Concise had reported that a statement signed by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said that the video was doctored and it was the fabrication of the outlawed group. He added that the entire event captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place in the country.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral, unsubstantiated and apparently fabricated video clip circulating on the social media portraying the stage-managed/so-called capture and killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists on the 10th of December 2019.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically state that there was no incident that involved the 'capture and killing of tens and tens of Nigerian soldiers on the 10th of December 2019' as mischievously and wickedly portrayed in the video."

Biafra: IPOB Reacts To ECOWAS Court Judgment On Nnamdi Kanu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, condemned the court of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) over its unsuitable judgment in the case filed by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu against the Nigeria government.

Kanu had filed a suit before the court on March 3, 2016 alleging torture, assault, inhuman treatment, and the violation of his property rights by the Federal Government.

The IPOB leader in the suit no ECW/CCJ/APP/06/16 filed before the court by his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, also claimed that his rights to life, personal integrity, privacy, fair trial, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and right to self-determination among others were violated following his arrest and detention by agents of the defendant State.

