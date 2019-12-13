Latest Benue State News Online Today December 13th 2019

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, December 13th, 2019, on Concise News.

Gunmen Kill 2 Security Guards In Benue – Police

Benue Police Command on Wednesday said unknown persons killed two security guards along Old River Benue Bridge in Makurdi, the State Capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, while confirming the incident said the Command has commenced investigation into the matter.

Anene explained that the guards were attacked at their place of work at a fish pond belonging to Steam Fast Foods.

She said one of the guards was killed and dropped inside River Benue, adding that his body was later recovered close to Greater Makurdi Water Works plant.

The land where the fish pond was situated was in dispute and in court.

Benue: Police Arrest Man With Stolen Car, Master Key The Benue Police Command on Thursday said that the command arrested one suspect (name withheld) with a stolen car and a master key. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the suspect was also arrested with a plate number belonging to another stolen car. Anene said the suspect, who was arrested on December 6 in Makurdi was in possession of several items suspected to be stolen. "(The suspect) was arrested with a stolen Toyota Camry. We recovered a plate number of another car stolen in Abuja from him. "We also recovered a car master key from him that opens all kinds of cars. We recovered books from him that were stolen inside a man's car at Modern Market, Makurdi sometime ago," said.