Manager of Premier League leaders Jürgen Klopp has extended his contract with the Reds until 2024, the English club said Friday.
Klopp, who joined Liverpool in October, 2015, after working with German giants Borussia Dortmund, won the UEFA Champions League title with the English side in 2019.
“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve,” Klopp said in a statement on the club’s website.
“When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other. If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.
“It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.”
Also, Klopp’s assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders have agreed new deals.
Klopp’s Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, have an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.
