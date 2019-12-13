James Milner Extends Liverpool Contract Until 2022

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has signed a new contract with the Merseyside club, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2022.

The versatile 33-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has made 198 appearances, follows manager Jurgen Klopp in penning a new deal and is now set to stay at the club until he is 36.

Milner, who Klopp described as a “role model” in September, helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season and recently urged his team-mates to keep the “pedal down” in their quest for the Premier League title this term, with the club currently topping the table by eight points.

“I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing,” Milner told Liverpool’s official website.

“I just enjoy coming into training every day, working with this group of players, this manager and coaching staff, and being part of this football club.

“We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can.

“Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving.

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!”

Milner has played 21 times this season, with arguably his most important appearance coming against title rivals Leicester in October, where he scored a 95th-minute penalty to seal a 2-1 victory.

Klopp was full of praise for Milner, saying: “I remember I said in the summer I had not had the pleasure of working with many players like James Milner before in my career – and I am so pleased I will continue to get the chance to work with him for the next few years.

“It is great news for Liverpool FC to have a player of – first and foremost – his qualities and attitude, but also, of course, his experience, here among our squad for the future.

“He is our vice-captain and obviously one of the big leaders in our squad. He is just as important to us off the pitch in the dressing room as he is on the field, and that tells you everything as he is a big, big player for us.

“He is a big voice in the dressing room and someone all of the players look up to and respect.

“One of the best examples of this is how he was on the morning of the Barcelona game at Anfield when he arrived at Melwood – as soon as he walked through the door that day, he was pushing everyone around him and motivating them and I loved it.

“And one of my favourite things about Millie, of which there are many, is he is genuinely still improving all the time as a player.

“He has an outstanding attitude: towards football, towards looking after himself and towards looking after others. He is an outstanding footballer and we all believe he still has a lot left to give, which is why this deal makes so much sense for all.

“He is an exceptional player, professional and person.”