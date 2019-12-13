House Of Reps Member Declared Wanted By ICPC

A member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Mohammed, has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Mohammed represents Maiyama/Koko/Besse federal constituency in Kebbi state.
This was made known on Thursday in a statement by Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC director of public enlightenment.
She said the declaration was made as a result of Mohammed’s failure to appear before the commission in an ongoing investigation against him.
Okoduwa said any person with information of the lawmaker’s whereabouts should contact the commission.
“Hon. SHEHU KOKO MOHAMMED is hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his failure to appear before the Commission, for an ongoing investigation against him,” the statement read.
“Hon. Mohammed, an indigene of Kebbi State, is currently serving as an Honourable Member representing the Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. He was born on 16th June 1978 (41 years old) and is dark in complexion.
“His current address is Wamban Koko Campaign Office, Jega Road, Maiyama, Kebbi State. Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272).”
