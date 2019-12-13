Former Nigerian Footballer Philip Osondu Is Dead

A former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu, has passed away at 48 in a Belgian hospital after taking himself to be examined on Thursday, Concise News understands.

It was learned that Osondu fell ill at work and had to check into a hospital where he passed away.

He played for the Nigerian youth teams but did not get to feature for the Super Eagles.

He was part of the Nigerian team that took part in the 1987 World U-16 tournament in Canada, where Nigeria reached the final but lost on penalties to the then-Soviet Union. Osondu grabbed the World Cup Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.