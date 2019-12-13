FIFA: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Fall In Latest World Rankings

The Super Falcons are now 39th in the latest FIFA World rankings, dropping three places, according to the football governing body.

Concise News understands that the Super Falcons did not qualify for the football event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after losing out to Cote D’Ivoire on the away goals rule.

The Chris Danjuma Falcons were held to draws in both legs of the third-round Olympic Games qualifiers by Ivory Coast, who were ranked 69th at the time – but moved 6 places up by December.

However, the Nigerian girls are still the best team on the continent (39th), Cameroon (49th), South Africa (55th), Ghana (60th), Cote d’Ivoire (63rd), Equatorial Guinea (71st) Morocco (81st), Mali (82nd) and Algeria (84th) and Congo (101st) taking the top ten spots.

On the global level, Brazil were restored to the top 10 after Friday’s 6-0 mauling over Mexico, as World Cup winners, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden took the top five places of the world rankings.