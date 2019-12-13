Falana Speaks As Malami Takes Over Sowore’s Case From DSS

Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has laughed off the directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to the Department of State Service (DSS) to forward Omoyele Sowore’s case file to its office.

Concise News had reported that on Wednesday Malami sent a letter to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office. In a statement on Friday by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, the minister said the directive was for speedy dispensation of justice.

Malami, who ordered the Federal Ministry of Justice to immediately take over the prosecution of all charges against Sowore, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), maintained that the Federal Government was committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

However, reacting to the directive, Falana said it was not a take over because it was Malami that filed the Sowore’s case before it was transferred to the prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN).

The human rights lawyer also accused the DSS of “currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore”. He said despite the directive of the AGF to take over the case, the Revolution Now convener was still subjected to a 4-hour interrogation on Thursday.

He said: “It is not a take over because it was the AGF that filed the Sowore’s case and farmed it out to Dr. Hassan Liman SAN.

“But in view of the violent invasion of the court by armed operatives of the SSS, the AGF has decided to sack the prosecution team and have the case prosecuted by the DPP.

“Having been advised that Sowore cannot be convicted on the basis of the proof of evidence filed in court, the sss has refused to make the statements of the prosecution witnesess available to the defendants as ordered by the trial court.

“Hence, hearing in the case has been adjourned to February 20, 2020 at the instance of the Prosecution.

“Convinced that the pending case would collapse like a pack of cards, the SSS (also called DSS) is currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore. In spite of the directive of the AGF to take over the case the SSS subjected Sowore to a 4-hour interrogation yesterday (12/12/19).

“The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB, and IMN which he vehemently denied. At Sowore’s instance a member of the legal defence team, Mr. Abubakar Marshal witnessed the marathon interrogation.

“In view of the foregoing we urge the AGF to file a nolle prosequi motion without any further delay to end the macabre dance which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment.”