EPL: Guardiola Bans Man City Players From Christmas Party

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said his players will not have Christmas and also banned them from attending the club’s festive party.

The Spanish manager wants his team to avoid the Christmas slump which almost ruined their quest for a treble last season. They were beaten 3-2 by Crystal Palace and also lost to Leicester City four days later after the festive period.

Although they won the Premier League crown, later on, Guardiola whose team are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool on the league log, does not want his side to suffer a similar fate.

Concise News understands that the party took place at a city-centre on Thursday, just three days before they battle Arsenal in a Premier League tie.