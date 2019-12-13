EPL: Guardiola Bans Man City Players From Christmas Party

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said his players will not have Christmas and also banned them from attending the club’s festive party.
The Spanish manager wants his team to avoid the Christmas slump which almost ruined their quest for a treble last season. They were beaten 3-2 by Crystal Palace and also lost to Leicester City four days later after the festive period.
Although they won the Premier League crown, later on, Guardiola whose team are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool on the league log, does not want his side to suffer a similar fate.
Concise News understands that the party took place at a city-centre on Thursday, just three days before they battle Arsenal in a Premier League tie.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.