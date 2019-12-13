EPL: Ex-United Star Fellaini Speaks About Return To England

Shandong Luneng midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has said he is not interested in joining a former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Fellaini played under Mourinho during the latter’s stay at the Old Trafford and there have been rumors that the Belgian will reunite with the Portuguese at the White Hart Lane.

Fellaini joined the Chinese Super League from Manchester United in February, two months after Mourinho was sacked at the Old Trafford.

The relationship between the duo sparked off rumours that Mourinho would want to bring him to North London.

“Jose is special for me,” Fellaini told Eleven Sports. “We text each other, we call each other from time to time. He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best, but I am good where I am now.”