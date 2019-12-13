Edo Guber Poll: PDP Warns APC Against Causing Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop taking actions or making utterances that could result in violence.

This was made known by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, on Friday, amid the worsening political tension in the state ahead of the governorship election billed for August, 2020.

Nehikhare appealed to law enforcement agencies, especially the police, to be at alert in view of the tension building up, following planned decamping of a PDP chieftain to the APC.

“The PDP condemns the grandstanding of various factions of the APC on the APC factional rally scheduled for Dec. 13,” he said.

“Edo State, which hitherto, was a peaceful and tolerant state is being steadily turned to ‘Kabul’, the war-torn capital of Afghanistan.

“In the past few days, Edo State residents have been inundated with threats and counter-threats from at least three factions that exist in a party that is known for its intolerance and propensity for violence, maiming and arson.

“We hereby call on the police and other security agencies to be at alert because the build-up by disgruntled factions in Edo State APC can only deliver sorrow, tears and blood.

“We advise that a proper and effective security arrangement is put in place to checkmate any act of violence.”

The spokesman said the PDP was sympathising with the populace who had been made to feel insecure and bear the brunt of the power play within the APC.