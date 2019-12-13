Edo APC Crisis: Obaseki Consistently Shuns Peace Meetings – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday, alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was “not ready for amicable resolution” of the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Oshiomhole said this while briefing newsmen in Benin shortly after receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at his residence.

Oshiomhole said: “The governor has been refusing and avoiding an all-inclusive meeting where all issues would have been tabled and resolved.

“Four governors volunteered to attend the meeting, but he has consistently refused to attend the meeting.

“The only way to iron out issues is to sit down and listen to complaints.

“He should not worry about the ticket, but how to win the heart of Edo people. The name of the game is persuasion, not violence.

“The men whose cars were burnt yesterday will never vote for them again. It is unheard of to refuse somebody into your party; politics is a game of numbers.

“l have said it before that the deputy governor is doing damage to his principal.

“I had to pay the price by staying away from the APC rally,” he said.

The APC chairman said he avoided the rally so that “some persons would not have any excuse to go and kill people” and blame it on him.

“We will not go to their level; ‘blood for blood’ is not our mantra,” he added.

The South-South vice chairman of the party, Mr. Hillard Etta, while presenting Ize-Iyamu to the national chairman of the party, said he was delighted to welcome lze-Iyamu back to the party.

“I never imagined that one day, I will be performing this function, because Ize-Iyamu was my boss. I did not see this coming,” Etta said.

Also speaking, Ize-Iyamu thanked the national and state leadership of APC for welcoming him back into the party.

Ize-Iyamu said, “I have always said that I am not coming to cause confusion in APC but to come and join in strengthening the house I helped to build.”