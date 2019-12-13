Hours after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh received backlashes from trolls for claiming to speak at an event in Modul university, Dubai, the institution has acknowledged her presentation.
Dikeh had attended a networking event alongside some of her friends and other attendees.
Concise News reports that the actress, after sharing photos, was dragged on Instagram platform, as trolls alleged that she addressed empty chairs.
But the university, on its Instagram handle acknowledged that the actress addressed audience at the event.
Sharing a photo Dikeh, the university wrote “thank you @Tontolet for sharing your experience”.
The mother of one also proved trolls wrong by sharing the university’s post on her handle.
