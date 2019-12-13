Divorce Can Be Huge Blessing, Says Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has dropped a bombshell by saying that divorce can be a huge is a blessing, Concise News reports.

Daddy Freeze made this known while reacting to report of the richest woman in the world, Mackenzie Bezos, who acquired her wealth from divorce, with a net worth of $40 billion Dollars.

Sharing the report on social media, the radio presenter wrote: “I am a living testimony that divorces can be such a huge blessing!

“Don’t die along with a dead marriage, get out and embrace your best life!

“P.S. She took far less than half his wealth and still allowed him to control her portion of the shares. Many women would have drowned him like my ex tried to in vain, so I applaud congratulate her!”