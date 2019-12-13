Dayo Amusa Speaks On Pregnancy, Up Coming Wedding

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has debunked rumours of her expecting a baby and getting married soon, Concise News reports.

Amusa, in an Instagram post slammed internet trolls, stating that she is married to herself.

According to the actress, she is “still single” and pregnant with fulfillment.

She wrote “Rumors that am getting married & pregnant Yea! Am married to myself now “still single” and pregnant with fulfillment.

” You life analyst, womb watchers and all, thank you

“Note: I know some genuinely wish me that joy of matrimony, don’t worry, it will happen but I will get married when I meet a man who’s capable & man enough to deal with a complicated and imperfect me 😜 Before then!”

In another news, Amusa recently stated that she is yet to make much achievements through acting, despite appearing in numerous movies.

The actress made the revelation during an interview with The Sun, where she expressed optimism that she would break through.

“I came into Nollywood as an actress before becoming a movie producer and to date, I have shot 12 movies and still counting.

“Truth be told, I have not made money from Nollywood yet. After 12 movies I have not made the kind of money that I should make but I know I will make it,” she said.