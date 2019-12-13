Birth Certificate Is Free, Lagos Govt. Tells Residents

The Lagos State Government has restated that birth certificates are free, urging parents to report any official who demands money for such, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the Lagos State Primary Health Board Permanent Secretary Tayo Lawal said this on Thursday at the inauguration of the Surulere Primary Health Centre in Agbado- Oke -Odo, Alimosho Local Government Area.

Lawal was represented by the Director of Medical Services and Disease Control Eniola Erinosho who admonished the people of the area to protect the facility,

“There is, however, one thing I want you to monitor,” he said. “If we have birth registration in this place and we are issuing birth certificates, you are not expected to pay a kobo for them.

“If anybody asked you for money, report such a person. We are assuring you that we will provide adequate personnel for this health centre.”