Biafra: ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy In Nigeria,’ Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Declares

Amaka Ekwo, Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to the call by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, that the Constitution should be amended to accommodate peculiarities of Shari’a law.

Concise News reports that while declaring the 20th Annual Judges Conference open at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Faculty of Law’s Moot Court, Justice Muhammad urged academicians to champion the cause of redesigning the methods of teaching Shari’a law.

Represented by Justice Muhammad Danjuma, Grand Khadi of Niger State, the CJN said the implementation of his suggestions would be more feasible if universities give the Shari’a law its own faculty.

He said: “As we all know, there are sections of the constitution that allow the implementation of Shari’a personal law and apart from that, we cannot do more. However, we have the number to emend the constitution to suit our own position as Muslims.”

Ekwo did not find the suggestion palatable as she furiously declared on her known Twitter handle on Thursday: “The gods must be crazy in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, IPOB on Thursday, condemned the court of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) over its unsuitable judgment in the case filed by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu against the Nigeria government.

Kanu had filed a suit before the court on March 3, 2016 alleging torture, assault, inhuman treatment, and the violation of his property rights by the Federal Government.

The IPOB leader in the suit no ECW/CCJ/APP/06/16 filed before the court by his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, also claimed that his rights to life, personal integrity, privacy, fair trial, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and right to self-determination among others were violated following his arrest and detention by agents of the defendant State.

The Community Court in its judgement held that the arrest and detention of the IPOB’s leader, Kanu, was lawful.

The three-member panel of the court also dismissed Kanu’s request for monetary compensation to the tune of $800.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, described it as compromised.

Kanu leads IPOB which seeks secession from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to form the Republic of Biafra. The group has been in constant clash with the Nigerian government on many issues, resulting in its proscription by the Buhari led administration.