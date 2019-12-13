Benue: Police Arrest Man With Stolen Car, Master Key

The Benue Police Command on Thursday said that the command arrested one suspect (name withheld) with a stolen car and a master key.

Concise reports that the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the suspect was also arrested with a plate number belonging to another stolen car.

Anene said the suspect, who was arrested on December 6 in Makurdi was in possession of several items suspected to be stolen.

“(The suspect) was arrested with a stolen Toyota Camry. We recovered a plate number of another car stolen in Abuja from him.

“We also recovered a car master key from him that opens all kinds of cars. We recovered books from him that were stolen inside a man’s car at Modern Market, Makurdi sometime ago,” said.

The PPRO said that the suspect had, however, claimed that the items were stolen by his late brother who was killed by the Force earlier.

Similarly, Anene disclosed that the Command has made special deployments of officers for the yuletide.

She said that the Command has banned the use of any explosive device (knockout) during the Christmas season, adding that anyone caught using it would be arrested.

“There are special deployments of officers to Churches, Highways and all exist routes. With this development there would be less cheek points, but officers would be very visible all over the Highways.

“We have also deployed additional officers for intelligence gathering to be able to foil all plans of criminals,” she said,

Anene said that the Command was determined to ensure that Benue residents enjoyed a hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

One killed over land dispute

In related news, one person was reportedly killed during a dispute on a piece of land between the Tiv community of Taraku in the Gwer East Local Government Area and the Idoma of the Otukpo Icho community in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to a source, the yet-to-be identified victim was hacked and a rice farm was burnt down in Otukpo Icho on Tuesday as a result of the dispute over the ownership of a market in the community.

Confirming the incident, Anene, said one person was killed.

“A case of mischief by fire was recorded in the area where a rice farm was burnt down and the perpetrators were suspected to have killed a man, whom they met on the way,” Anene stated.