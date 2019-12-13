Barcelona Manager Speaks On ‘Historic’ Pedro Returning To La Liga Club

FC Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde has said that his club will ‘see what might happen in the future’ as regards the transfer of ‘historic’ Pedro Rodríguez.

Concise reports that Pedro told Ser Catalunya this week that he would love to return to the club where he was hugely successful – winning 20 major trophies, including five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues, between 2008 and 2015.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club and it’s obvious that there’s a chance I go back,” he said.

“I have always said it. Barcelona is a club that I have a special love for because where I am from. I lived many experiences there, I was there for many years and I feel love for everyone there. I would love if I could return.

“I don’t know if returning it in the manager’s hands, the president’s or who. My return is difficult but it’s obviously a possibility,” Pedro stated.

The attacker has only played four times in the English Premier League (EPL) under Coach Frank Lampard this campaign and, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2019-2020 season, it has been mooted that the 32-year-old could be allowed to depart during the winter transfer window.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Valverde said of Pedro: “He’s an historic Barca player – let’s not kid ourselves. He’s one of the players to win the most titles with this club, but he plays for another club now.

“We have to respect players at other clubs. We’ll see what might happen in the future.”