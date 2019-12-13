ASWAN Forum: Nigeria’s Buhari Returns From Egypt

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, from Egypt, where he attended the ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa from December 11 to December 12.

Concise News understands that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2.30pm.

In Egypt, the Nigerian leader met with his Egyptian equivalent, Abdelfattah el-Sisi, and they both pledged to partner to defeat terrorists in parts of the continent.

President Buhari said that countries in west Africa were already in close partnership in the anti-terrorism efforts by setting up a Multinational Task Force.

“As Africans it is important to focus on the issues of conflict prevention and resolution. Conflicts have devastating effects on our societies and they militate against our progress. In this regard, the need to silence the guns cannot be overemphasized,” the Nigerian leader said at the forum.

“Africa should embark on the provision of transport connectivity by enhancing the development of roads, rail, and air links which will ease the free movement of persons, goods and services within the continent.

”In this regard, we in Nigeria have already commenced an aggressive drive to upgrade our rail transport system and road networks across the country.

“We should furthermore promote free trade within and amongst Africa and Africans especially now that we have launched the African Free Trade Area Agreement.”