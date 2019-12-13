APC Crisis: Edo Governor Obaseki Bans Political Rallies

The Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has banned political rallies in all parts of the state following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that Obaseki issued the ban in a statement on Friday where he ordered every security agency in the South-South state to deal with individuals or parties who flout the instruction.

Also, it directed all security agencies to deal firmly with all persons, no matter how highly placed who breached the directive.

According to the statement, there are “plans by som identified mischief-makers to organise an unauthorised political rally in Bénin City was capable of leading to a breakdown of public peace and also danger to the persons and property of Edo citizens.”

This is as it warned property owners that any venue which is used for activities in breach of the order shall have its right of occupancy revoked and forfeited to the state government.

“The events of yesterday 12th December 2019 were a scary prelude to the absolute mayhem which these irresponsible activities would generate if left unchecked,” the statement added.

“In defiance of the clear and publicized instruction of the Inspector General of Police, calling off the proposed rally owing to security implications, these desperate persons are presently shopping around for alternative venues to carry out their incendiary activities.”