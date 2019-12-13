Alleged N362m Bribe: Court Orders Arrest Of Diezani, Jails Two INEC Staff For 21 Years

The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has ordered the arrest of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and has sentenced two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff for collecting the sum of N362 million as bribe.

Justice Nathan Musa, the presiding judge, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to liaise with the International Police Organization, INTERPOL, to effect the arrest of the former minister.

Alison-Madueke is among three defendants charged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a three counts for allegedly deploying over N362million derived from a $115m slush fund to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in favour of the candidate of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The other defendants are Ibrahim Mohammed, the electoral officer in charge of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Sahabo Iya-Hamman, a retired INEC staff and Adamawa State coordinator of West African Network of Election Observers (WANEO), during the 2015 presidential election.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While delivering judgement, Justice Musa convicted the two INEC officials and subsequently sentenced them to 21 years in prison on a three count charge for collecting the sum of N362 million as bribe.

While delivering judgement, Justice Musa said the evidence from the 15 witnesses presented by EFCC including the suspect’s testimonies proved their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

The two officials were brought before the court by EFCC alongside Mrs Allison- Maduekwe (still at large) as the third defendant, under the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000.

Justice Musa noted that out of the N362 million they collected, only five percent of the amount was shared among the INEC staff and they could not account for the balance as they claim that hoodlums attacked one of them and carted away part of the money.

This however, they could not be substantiated.

Following plea by their counsel for leniency, Justice Musa said the best that could do for them was that the seven years each for the three counts they were convicted would run concurrently.