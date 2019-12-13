2023: Why South-East Should Produce Buhari’s Successor – Monarch

Igwe Victor Meniru has claimed Igbo have been “sidelined” in the country and thus should produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Concise News reports.

Igwe Victor Meniru who is the traditional ruler of Egwu Achi Community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, said Ndigbo have not been treated fairly.

“We are one Nigeria, as they say,” he told Vanguard News. “And the Igbo have been sidelined. The Igbo deserve the presidency in 2023 because we have been short-changed.”

When asked how he would assess Buhari’s government, the monarch said he is not a politician and cannot talk about such an issue.

“I don’t want to talk about President Buhari’s administration because I am not a politician. I am a traditional ruler,” he said. “But from the little I have seen on the Enugu-Port Harcourt road, I think he is doing a good work.

“The only thing we are still begging him to fix is the Enugu -Onitsha Expressway, which is in a very bad state. It will be good if the Federal Government can look into it urgently.”