Yuletide: NNPC Speaks About Petroleum Products Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians there would be no scarcity of petroleum products during the 2019 Yuletide season.

Concise News learned that the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance on Thursday in Lagos State at the foundation laying event of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Tower.

The NNPC boss who was represented by the Managing Director, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Bala Wunti, said the agency is working ceaselessly to ensure the availability of the products during the festive period.

“Efforts are being made by the NNPC to ensure there is not going to be scarcity this time,” he noted. “We have sufficient supply, and every stakeholder, particularly, NUPENG is with us in ensuring that these products are distributed to reach the nooks and crannies of this country.

“We will not see any scarcity; we will make sure we enjoy our Christmas and New Year without any hindrance caused by lack of supply of petroleum products.”

This is as he assured that the NNPC would liaise with NUPENG to ensure petroleum products were available for Nigerians.

“Today’s event marks a bold step toward [the] actualisation of a dream by building an eight-floor edifice that will house NUPENG,” Kyari added. “It will surely provide a 21st-century quality edifice that is required to make us proud.”