Terrorism: Nigeria, Egypt To Partner As Buhari Meets El-Sisi (Photos)

Nigeria and Egypt will work to fight and eradicate terrorism in Africa, according to the Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that Abdelfattah el-Sisi gave the assurance on Thursday as he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa taking place in Egypt.

The Egyptian leader commended Buhari for his development strides in the West African nation since he assumed office, also.

On his part, Buhari noted that countries of the West African sub-region were already working towards combatting terrorism by setting up a multinational task force.

This is as he described terrorism as a global phenomenon, adding that more collaborative efforts were needed to curb the menace.