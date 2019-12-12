Sowore: Senate Probes Court Invasion By DSS Operatives

The Senate on Thursday directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the recent invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The upper legislative chamber made the move during plenary following a point of order raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

Concise News recalls that operatives of the Service had invaded the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 6, 2019, to re-arrest the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who was released a day earlier.

Resorting to Section 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, Opeyemi said the reported invasion of the courtroom by alleged officials of the DSS is an issue that raised a lot of concerns in different quarters in Nigeria.

“The leadership and members of the Judiciary are particularly concerned about this development because they believe that the courtroom is meant to be a sanctuary.

“For us as a Senate, we cannot analyze issues based on conclusions without facts that we consider technical.

“Much as we cannot jump into conclusion, also is the fact that we cannot pretend not to know that Nigerians are concerned about this development.

“Mr. President, the reason I came under 43 is so that I will not generate any controversy or even make the Senate debate over an issue like I said earlier, we still need to have facts and evidence.

“As elected representatives of the people in whom Nigerians and including the Judiciary must find their voice, that we mandate our committee on National Security and Intelligence to interface with the security agencies to investigate what happened and report back to the Senate”, Opeyemi said.

However, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his ruling on Senator Opeyemi’s point of order, mandated the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters instead to investigate the alleged invasion of the Federal High Court by DSS operatives.

Chaired by Bamidele himself, the Committee is expected to turn in its report by next week Thursday.