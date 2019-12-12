Sowore: Nigerian Prophet Issues Strong Warning About Activist (Video)

Prophet Isaiah Wealth has called on Nigerians to pray for a publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore who is in detention with the Department for State Services (DSS).

During the crossover service of the Gospel Pillars International (GPI) in Lagos on December 31st 2018, Isaiah Wealth predicted that Sowore will face challenges in 2019.

He had predicted that Sowore’s problem will not be connected to the 2019 presidential election where he (Sowore) was a candidate.

According to the clergyman, Nigerians should pray for the activist as he claimed God told him that “his blood [Sowore] shall be in their head.”

I’m hearing a name, Sowore, political person,” he said. “The Lord said, ‘Pray for him’. Because I heard a word following when I heard his name: his blood shall be on their head.”

He added: “This is dangerous, pray for him because this is not a threat, this is not about election, this is about offence. This person can just go like that. We have to pray for him.”

Concise News understands that Sowore was re-arrested by the DSS on Friday last week during his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

His re-arrest came barely a day after he was released from detention where he had been since August for organizing the #RevolutionNow campaign.

Watch Prophet Isaiah Wealth’s prediction about Sowore where he called on Nigerians to pray for him: