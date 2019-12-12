Sowore: Nigeria Not Answerable To UK, US – Presidency

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, has said Nigeria is not answerable to the UK and the US over allegations of human rights abuse.

Concise News reported that the UK had asked the Nigerian government to respect the rule of law concerning the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Friday at a Federal High Court in Abuja, a situation that has sparked reactions from many.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the British High Commission in Nigeria, called on the federal government to respect the fundamentals for democracy, stating that the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld.

According to the UK government, it is committed to defending and strengthening human rights worldwide and working to end gender-based violence.

The tweet read: “As we celebrate #HumanRightsDay, we encourage all political, state and non-state actors to uphold the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed 71 years ago today.

“We are following closely the continued detention of #Sowore. Respect for the rule of law and free and responsible speech is fundamental for #democracy.

“The UK is committed to defending and strengthening human rights worldwide and, as we conclude #16DaysofActivism2019, working to end gender-based violence.”

Also, the US State Department has condemned the re-arrest of activist Sowore, admitting that it is concerned about the development.

In a tweet on its handle, the agency said: “We are deeply concerned that #Sowore has been re-detained in #Nigeria, shortly after a court ordered he be released on bail.

“Respect for rule of law, judicial independence, political and media freedom, and due process are key tenets of #democracy.”

While reacting to these calls, Adesina who spoke on Wednesday, said the country is not bothered as it is a sovereign nation.

“We are not answerable to the US, the UK or the EU,” he told Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“We are Nigeria, a sovereign country. Those countries and entities have issues of their own. Let them deal with their issues. Let Nigeria also deal with her internal issues. We are not answerable to them.”