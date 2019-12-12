Simi Explains Why Government Wants Social Media Bill Passed

Songstress, Simi has opined that the government wants the social media bill to be passed because of their own interest and not that of the entire nation.

Simi made this known while reacting to a tweet by Banky W, who made reference to human rights infringements in the country.

Banky W had said “There is a very obvious, blatant assault on free speech and the freedom of expression going on right before our eyes. When it comes to Human Rights in Nigeria.. there is nothing to celebrate, there’s just a whole lot of work to do. We must all do something”

Sharing a cut of Banky W’s status, Simi educated supporters of Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo who slammed social media activists who are against the controversial bill.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner tweeted “So for all the people in my mentions supporting Oga Keyamo the other day…when we say they do these things to serve themselves, not YOU – I hope you listen”