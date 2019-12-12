Senate To Amend Law Requiring Female Police Officers To Ask For Permission To Get Married

The Nigerian Senate is set to amend a bill seeking to restrict female officers to desk duties and make them apply before they get married and discipline those of them who get pregnant.

Concise News understands the Red Chmabvers will expunge the provisions of regulations 122, 123, 124, and 127 from the police act.

While leading the debate on Thursday, Senator Ezenwa Oyewuchi (PDP-Imo East) said a review of the law showed these regulations reinforce gender discrimination.

He said: “This bill seeks to amend the police act (Cap P19), laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 by expunging the gender-discriminatory provisions of regulations 122,123,124 and 127.

“Essentially, this bill seeks to expunge the provisions of regulations 122, 123, 124, and 127 from the police act.

“The examination of gender issues covers various spheres of policy and practice ranging from language, recruitment, training and posting; to marriage, pregnancy and child bearing.

“Many of the police regulations, particularly regulations 122, 123,124 and 127 are overly discriminatory to female police officers.

“Since a male police officer is not subjected to the same inhibitions, the current regulations are inconsistent with section 42 of the constitution and article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which have prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex.”

The senator said there is a need to expunge the regulations because they are not “justifiable in a democratic state like Nigeria which has domesticated the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights”.

Contributing to the debate, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi, said women must not be seen as second class citizens.

“I find it difficult to comprehend that we have these provisions in the police act. I am sure they must be carry over of colonial masters provisions of the police,” he said.

On her part, the senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, said women could be relied upon to carry out duties efficiently.

“The fact that this bill is not coming from the police, I am very shocked,” Oduah said.

After it was passed, Senate President Ahmad Lawan referred the bill to the police affairs committee asking it to report back in four weeks.