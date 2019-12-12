Ondo: Kidnapped Abducted Catholic Priests Regain Freedom

The two Catholic priests recently abducted by unknown gunmen in Ondo State have been rescued by the state Police Command on Wednesday.
Concise News understands that the two priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi, from Awka Catholic Diocese in Anambra State, were kidnapped on the Benin-Owo Expressway on their way to Akure, the state capital, for a wedding, on Friday evening. The kidnappers had also demanded a sum of N100million for the release of the clergymen.
Speaking on the release of the priests, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Femi Joseph, said the priests regained their freedom as a result of the efforts of the men of the command who had since combed the forest where the victims were taken to by the abductors.
According to Joseph, no ransom was paid to the kidnappers before the victims were released.
He said: “I can confirm that the two priests have been rescued from the den of the hoodlums. Immediately the incident happened, we have deployed our men to comb the forest, it was when we closed in on them that they released the victims and ran away.
“Even after they have been released, we are still after the bandits and very soon we will get them.”
