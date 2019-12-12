Oil Well: Gov. Wike Threatens To Sanction Rivers Monarch

Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to sanction the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus Princewill, for his role in the oil well ownership tussle between Rivers State and Bayelsa.

Concise News understands that Wike said this on Wednesday as Kalabari leaders visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “I want to publicly lay a complaint on the action of Amayanabo of Kalabari. Next time it happens, I will act as a Governor. The Amanyanabo of Abonnema didn’t do it, he phoned me when the Governor of Bayelsa tried to create problems in Rivers.”

The Rivers State leader added: “He said he was coming to see Ijaw people in Rivers and would be hosted by the Amayanabo of Kalabari and Amayanabo of Abonnema.

“The Amanyanabo of Abonnema called me and said how can that be? Rivers State Governor did not call me. The Amanyanabo of Kalabari did not call me. What he did was to roll out drums to receive the Bayelsa Governor.

“That day I would have removed him, but I held myself. What they would do is to go to radio and abuse me. But I am used to insults. I am trying to complain to you people. You can see how people are trying to divide a State. A fellow Governor would come from somewhere to create division.”

Also, he accused a former governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson of causing division in Rivers, saying he has handed the matter over to God.

“This is the man who is claiming Kula oil wells and Soku. I have gone back to court and we will reclaim the Soku Oil Wells for Rivers. This is the same man you claim he loves you and you roll out drums against protocol,” the Dike Oha of Ikwereland said.

“If any of such things happen again, I will take the necessary action. I will not listen to any further excuse, that is why I am saying this publicly. Tell him to respect constituted authority.

“It is not good for anyone to come and divide Rivers state because the state is one. It is unfortunate what my colleague did. I handed him over to God and prayed for God to do his will.”