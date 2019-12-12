Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Dec. 12th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, December 12th, 2019.

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the operatives of Department State Service (DSS) to arrest the convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this to reporters after he visited the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, on Wednesday.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn from the forthcoming Akwa Ibom North West senatorial rerun election. Akpabio announced his withdrawal from the senatorial race in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on the 2nd of December.

The Presidency on Wednesday asked one of Nigeria’s national dailies, Punch, to “separate journalism from partisan politics” after the newspaper published an editorial strongly condemning President Muhamadu Buhari and his government. In the editorial titled, “Buhari’s Lawlessness: Our Stand,” Punch berated the Buhari government over the recent re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore and continued disobedience of court orders. But the Presidency, in a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, said that what Punch it “is embarking upon is purely political and it is designed to play to the gallery and cause confusion.”

The Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed has amitted that Nigeria must take loans in order to fund the country’s infrastructure needs. This news platform learned that Zainab said this on Tuesday when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management to defend the loan request of $22.718 billion presented to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Media and Publicity, has said Nigerians are free to address his principal as a “Major General.” Adesina’s comment on Wednesday was in a reaction to an editorial by the Punch Newspapers. In the editorial captioned “Buhari’s Lawlessness: Our Stand,” Punch had berated the Nigerian leader for recent happenings in the country notably the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore.

Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, of giving a presidential directive without her husband’s knowledge. She accused Daura of issuing a directive to one of Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, not to recognise her office. This is happening less than three months after the president’s wife and Daura’s family faced off following her return from a two-month foreign trip.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the fresh rift between his wife, Aisha and nephew, Mamman Daura. Concise News reports that Nigeria’s First Lady had accused Daura of giving a presidential directive without her husband’s knowledge. She also accused the president’s nephew of issuing a directive to one of Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, not to recognise her office. However, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition PDP said the public outburst by the First Lady was “another sad commentary”.

8. What Obasanjo Said About El-Rufai In Kaduna

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as one of the best persons to work with. Obasanjo made this on Wednesday when he paid a private visit to El-Rufai at the government house. The former president described the governor as “a good student”, noting that el-Rufai copied gender inclusiveness from his administration.

9. Oyo: Governor Makinde Signs Anti-Corruption Bill Into Law

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the signing of the state Anti-Corruption Bill 2019 into law as a signal of his readiness to enforce probity and accountability. The bill which was passed by the State House of Assembly last week finally got approval and has become active with the assent given by the governor. Makinde immediately after his assent, transferred the law to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo for further administrative actions.

The Presidency has said that World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari. Laolu Akande, Media Aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the disclosure known while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare. Akande, however, said the date for the presentation of the belts was yet to be fixed.

