Nigeria Still Under Military Rule, Elder Statesman Laments

An elder statesman Ayo Opadokun has claimed that Nigeria does not have a democracy as the country is still being controlled by the military system of 1966.

Concise News understands that Opadoku was a member of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and said this on Thursday.

According to him, despite 20 years of democracy, Nigeria is still grabbling with the effects of military rule.

“We don’t have democracy, what we have is civilian governance. The totality of the thing is that the military that conquered Nigeria in 1966, they are still in effective control,” Opadokun told Channels TV.

“Nigeria has been so pauperised by the prolonged military dictatorship and you will have elements who are not well-meaning, I dare say, who will tell us you now have 20 years of so-called democracy, I don’t share that.”

